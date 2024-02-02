Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp reduced its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GPN traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.92. 579,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.34. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $138.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Global Payments from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GPN

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.