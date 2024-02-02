Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 39.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $3,447,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.34.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Global Payments from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.11.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

