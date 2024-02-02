GMS (NYSE:GMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 301,330 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 224,342 shares.The stock last traded at $86.47 and had previously closed at $85.90.

GMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company's revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

