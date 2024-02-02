goeasy Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $14.13 Per Share (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for goeasy in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $14.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.21. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.72 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.07 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.38. goeasy had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of C$321.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.67 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$177.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC downgraded shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$173.88.

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$151.77 on Wednesday. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$87.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$168.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$153.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$131.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 27.82.

Insider Transactions at goeasy

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. Company insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Featured Articles

