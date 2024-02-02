Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Receives $3.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.28.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GROY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $1.37 on Friday. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.61 million, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 367.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $4,922,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

