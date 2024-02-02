Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.62 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.39%.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 539.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 912,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 393,739 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 534.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 298,434 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 561.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 217,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 184,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

