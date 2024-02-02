Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 26,142 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Diodes worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Diodes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 17.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIOD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $67.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.63. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

