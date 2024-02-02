Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $10.88 Million Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 151,805 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in EQT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

