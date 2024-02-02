Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $7.39 Million Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 115,048 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 705.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,135,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,889 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 757.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,102.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 905,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 829,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,059,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,044,000 after purchasing an additional 592,347 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $5,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $34,133.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321 in the last ninety days. 24.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average is $54.29. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $65.17.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Articles

