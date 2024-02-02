Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,944,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $195.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

