Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $11,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 43,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,968,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.25. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average of $80.16.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

