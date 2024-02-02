Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,735 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,516,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 89.7% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

