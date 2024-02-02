Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 155 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock opened at $134.51 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Citigroup decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.68.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,756 shares of company stock worth $11,293,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

