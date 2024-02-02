Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 88.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 104.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF alerts:

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQRR opened at $53.79 on Friday. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Increases Dividend

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.