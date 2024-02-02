Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $224,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $64.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.31.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

