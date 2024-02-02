Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,410 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 865.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 391.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

GGAL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. 97,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,752. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.