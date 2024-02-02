Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,410 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. INCA Investments LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 478,516 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,706,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000.

StockNews.com raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 97,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,752. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

