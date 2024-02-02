Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 33.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HASI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.47. 197,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07.

HASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

