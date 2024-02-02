Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in January

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,056,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 1,122,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Harmonic Drive Systems Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HSYDF opened at $27.80 on Friday. Harmonic Drive Systems has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74.
Harmonic Drive Systems Company Profile
