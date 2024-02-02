Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in January

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,056,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 1,122,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Harmonic Drive Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HSYDF opened at $27.80 on Friday. Harmonic Drive Systems has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74.

Harmonic Drive Systems Company Profile

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc produces and sells precision control equipment and components worldwide. It offers speed reducers, rotary actuators, linear actuators, AC servo motors, and other mechatronics products, as well as otors, sensors, drivers, controllers, and other system elements. The company also provides HarmonicDrive, a speed reducer for space; high-precision planetary speed reducers under the AccuDrive and Harmonic Planetary brands; and high-performance gear heads for servo motors series.

