Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Stock Holdings Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,894,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,826 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises 1.7% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $151,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,860,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,646,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 345,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,680,000 after acquiring an additional 382,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,995,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,881,000 after acquiring an additional 181,355 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,999,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

Shares of RODM stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $26.97. 83,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,414. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

