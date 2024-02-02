HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CalciMedica’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($14.64) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get CalciMedica alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CALC

CalciMedica Stock Performance

Shares of CALC stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. CalciMedica has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.32. As a group, analysts predict that CalciMedica will post -11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi acquired 243,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $900,417.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CalciMedica news, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi bought 243,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $900,417.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 679,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,513,720.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,952.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 928,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,909. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in CalciMedica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CalciMedica in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CalciMedica during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalciMedica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CalciMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalciMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.