HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enveric Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.
Enveric Biosciences Trading Up 21.8 %
Enveric Biosciences stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Enveric Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.63. On average, research analysts forecast that Enveric Biosciences will post -8.24 EPS for the current year.
About Enveric Biosciences
Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.
