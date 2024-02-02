HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enveric Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Enveric Biosciences Trading Up 21.8 %

Enveric Biosciences stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Enveric Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.63. On average, research analysts forecast that Enveric Biosciences will post -8.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 46.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 146,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,404 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

