HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $20.22 Per Share

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn $20.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $19.04. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $20.11 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2025 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $29.53 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.26.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $314.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $314.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,001,000 after buying an additional 1,843,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

