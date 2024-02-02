Head-To-Head Review: Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) and 9F (NASDAQ:JFU)

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) and 9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carbon Streaming and 9F’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 191.77 -$12.90 million ($0.09) -6.74 9F $81.43 million 0.37 -$86.23 million N/A N/A

Carbon Streaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 9F.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 2 0 0 2.00 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Carbon Streaming and 9F, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility and Risk

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -63.25, indicating that its stock price is 6,425% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9F has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and 9F’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming -323.44% -7.70% -7.27% 9F N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 9F shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.9% of 9F shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

9F beats Carbon Streaming on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About 9F

(Get Free Report)

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. In addition, it offers technology empowerment services to banking, automobile, securities investment, and insurance industries; and engages in E-commerce business, which offers various categories of merchandise, including 3C products, beauty and skin care products, food, household appliances, and liquor and beverages. It provides its services to borrowers, investors, and financial institutions partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.