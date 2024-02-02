Head to Head Survey: biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for biote and Cresco Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get biote alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cresco Labs 0 3 2 0 2.40

biote currently has a consensus target price of $7.39, indicating a potential upside of 84.69%. Cresco Labs has a consensus target price of $24.42, indicating a potential upside of 939.01%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than biote.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote $164.96 million 1.76 -$970,000.00 ($0.22) -18.18 Cresco Labs $842.68 million 0.96 -$212.05 million ($1.09) -2.16

This table compares biote and Cresco Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

biote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs. biote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cresco Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

biote has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cresco Labs has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares biote and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote -1.52% -36.14% 18.54% Cresco Labs -43.40% -11.72% -4.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cresco Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of biote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

biote beats Cresco Labs on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote

(Get Free Report)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits that is used with hormone optimization therapies for male and female. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

About Cresco Labs

(Get Free Report)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections and fruit-forward gummies under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. Cresco Labs Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.