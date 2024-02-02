Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PEAK opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 88.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $454,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $782,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 106,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

