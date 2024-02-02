Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) PT Raised to $18.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.39.

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 63.85%. The company had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 50.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $184,000. 25.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

