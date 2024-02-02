Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HTBK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $527.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.97. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Free Report

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.