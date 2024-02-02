Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Highwoods Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.57.

NYSE HIW opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.25. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

