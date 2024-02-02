Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $200.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.62.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $193.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.59. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $195.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,849,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,640,000 after buying an additional 1,680,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,828 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

