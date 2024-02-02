Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $90.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOLX. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.82.

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. Hologic has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Hologic by 189.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 45,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 10.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

