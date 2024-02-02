Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Lowered to $209.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $209.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.42. 1,553,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,876. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $129.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $437,412,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6,557.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,266,000 after acquiring an additional 926,531 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

