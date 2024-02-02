Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.120-2.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.9 billion-$9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.3 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $197.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.