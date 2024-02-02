Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Horace Mann Educators
Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.40 million. Analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -412.50%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,858,134.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.
About Horace Mann Educators
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Horace Mann Educators
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.