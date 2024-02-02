HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HOYA had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter.
HOYA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HOCPY traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.72. HOYA has a one year low of $95.04 and a one year high of $132.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80.
HOYA Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HOYA
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Amazon stock on the verge of a 40% rally
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Coca-Cola: Top-Rated dividend stock breaks out ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.