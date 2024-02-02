H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on April 3rd

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

H&R Block has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. H&R Block has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&R Block to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

H&R Block stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

