HSBC Lowers Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) to Reduce

HSBC lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.04.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.37 million. Analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

