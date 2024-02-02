Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion. Hub Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.500 EPS.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.62.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
