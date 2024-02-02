Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.50 to $21.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

Hub Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Hub Group stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 144,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,509. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.67 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,887,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1,423.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 370,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,885,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 9,049.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 334,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 331,301 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

