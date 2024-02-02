Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,648,000 after purchasing an additional 30,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $612,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,891 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HII. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $267.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $268.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.04.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

