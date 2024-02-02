Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Hits New 52-Week High at $263.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $263.00 and last traded at $261.91, with a volume of 108207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $260.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 3.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.62 and its 200-day moving average is $232.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

