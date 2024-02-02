Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 38,200 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 154.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Yext by 4,652.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after buying an additional 2,104,045 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,294 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,176,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Yext Stock Performance

Yext stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.

Yext Company Profile

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $101.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

