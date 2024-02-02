Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,506.7% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 144,600 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $2,300,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $713,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $3,017,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 18.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 488,094 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 77,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.24.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

