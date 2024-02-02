Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,950 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duluth were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 5.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Duluth by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Duluth during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Duluth by 44.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,812 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duluth by 179.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duluth alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duluth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Duluth Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $5.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. Duluth Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.86 million, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duluth

(Free Report)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.