Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $314.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $314.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

