Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $848,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,250 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 6,311.1% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $10,455,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $5,585,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $145.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.