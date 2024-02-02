Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,008.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,905,993 shares of company stock valued at $460,442,554 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

DT opened at $58.50 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 102.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

