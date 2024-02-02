Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 12,400 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Qualys by 353.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,229. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualys

Qualys Trading Up 0.6 %

Qualys stock opened at $190.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.13.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.