Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 525 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock opened at $3,558.45 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,331.23 and a 52 week high of $3,669.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,424.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,169.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

