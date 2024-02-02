Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Down 3.7 %

CMCSA stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.92. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $181.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.